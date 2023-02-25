Slick road conditions causes headaches for Conn. drivers

Conn. (WFSB) - Snow is falling all throughout Connecticut on Saturday, causing slick conditions for drivers.

According to Channel 3′s meteorologist Jill Gilardi, the snow is sticking to the roadways.

These slick conditions are making it trickier for drivers on the road, even causing some reported car accidents.

According to Hartford police, there are several car accidents and spin-outs throughout the city.

State police are warning drivers to slow down and maintain a safe distance from other drivers.

Careful traveling! Snow ❄️ is easily sticking to the roadways! It is pretty though :) @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/qHZIkVPrQd — Jill Gilardi ☀️☔️⚡️ (@jillgilardi) February 25, 2023

