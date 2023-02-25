Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Two men arrested after 400+ fentanyl pills located, 100+ hallucinogens

Erik Reyes-Alvarez (23 Years Old) of 925 Oronoke Rd (Unit 30A) Waterbury, CT and Edward Maglio...
Erik Reyes-Alvarez (23 Years Old) of 925 Oronoke Rd (Unit 30A) Waterbury, CT and Edward Maglio (39 Years Old) of 98 Woodtick Rd, Wolcott, CT.(Waterbury Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police have arrested two men for extensive drug and gun offenses.

On Wednesday Waterbury police say they executed search warrants for 925 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, and a detached garage located at 98 Woodtick Road in Wolcott.

Investigators located six loaded firearms which include two 9mm pistols, a 40 caliber pistol, a 45 caliber pistol, a 12 GA shotgun, and a .357 magnum revolver.

Various amounts of ammunition were also located as well as 434 fentanyl pills, 101 hallucinogenic pills, 4 pounds of marijuana and $1,915.00 in U.S currency.

Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2)  40 Caliber Pistol  45 Caliber Pistol  12 GA Shotgun ...
Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2)  40 Caliber Pistol  45 Caliber Pistol  12 GA Shotgun  .357 Magnum Revolver • Various amounts of ammunition • 434 Fentanyl Pills • 101 Hallucinogenic Pills • 4 Pounds of Marijuana • $1,915.00 in U.S Currency(Waterbury Police)

Erik Reyes-Alvarez, 23, of 925 Oronoke Road, and Edward Maglio, 39, of 98 Woodtick Road were identified as suspects and arrested.

Edward Maglio was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Erik Antonio-Reyes was charged with illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, illegal transfer/sale of a long gun, failure to declare a high capacity magazine, criminal impersonation, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory.

He is currently being held on a $750K bond.

. The following items were located by investigators: • Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2) ...
. The following items were located by investigators: • Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2)  40 Caliber Pistol  45 Caliber Pistol  12 GA Shotgun  .357 Magnum Revolver • Various amounts of ammunition • 434 Fentanyl Pills • 101 Hallucinogenic Pills • 4 Pounds of Marijuana • $1,915.00 in U.S Currency(Waterbury Police)
. The following items were located by investigators: • Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2) ...
. The following items were located by investigators: • Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2)  40 Caliber Pistol  45 Caliber Pistol  12 GA Shotgun  .357 Magnum Revolver • Various amounts of ammunition • 434 Fentanyl Pills • 101 Hallucinogenic Pills • 4 Pounds of Marijuana • $1,915.00 in U.S Currency(Waterbury Police)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Some light snow passing through today!
Technical Discussion: Some light snow passing through today! Tracking an *ALERT* for more significant snow/mix early next week...
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Nicholas John Jutras was charged with DUI after he slammed into a DOT plow truck in Route 9 in...
Teen charged with drunk driving after he slams into DOT plow in Berlin
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
Manchester man killed in Route 15 Hartford crash

Latest News

Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
Technical Discussion: Some light snow passing through today!
Technical Discussion: Some light snow passing through today! Tracking an *ALERT* for more significant snow/mix early next week...
The 41st Flower and Garden show is underway in Hartford.
41st Connecticut Flower and Garden Show underway in Hartford
Generic snow
Slick road conditions causes headaches for Conn. drivers