Two men arrested after 400+ fentanyl pills located, 100+ hallucinogens

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police have arrested two men for extensive drug and gun offenses.

On Wednesday Waterbury police say they executed search warrants for 925 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, and a detached garage located at 98 Woodtick Road in Wolcott.

Investigators located six loaded firearms which include two 9mm pistols, a 40 caliber pistol, a 45 caliber pistol, a 12 GA shotgun, and a .357 magnum revolver.

Various amounts of ammunition were also located as well as 434 fentanyl pills, 101 hallucinogenic pills, 4 pounds of marijuana and $1,915.00 in U.S currency.

Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2)  40 Caliber Pistol  45 Caliber Pistol  12 GA Shotgun  .357 Magnum Revolver • Various amounts of ammunition • 434 Fentanyl Pills • 101 Hallucinogenic Pills • 4 Pounds of Marijuana • $1,915.00 in U.S Currency (Waterbury Police)

Erik Reyes-Alvarez, 23, of 925 Oronoke Road, and Edward Maglio, 39, of 98 Woodtick Road were identified as suspects and arrested.

Edward Maglio was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Erik Antonio-Reyes was charged with illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, illegal transfer/sale of a long gun, failure to declare a high capacity magazine, criminal impersonation, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory.

He is currently being held on a $750K bond.

. The following items were located by investigators: • Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2)  40 Caliber Pistol  45 Caliber Pistol  12 GA Shotgun  .357 Magnum Revolver • Various amounts of ammunition • 434 Fentanyl Pills • 101 Hallucinogenic Pills • 4 Pounds of Marijuana • $1,915.00 in U.S Currency (Waterbury Police)

. The following items were located by investigators: • Six Loaded Firearms  9MM Pistol (2)  40 Caliber Pistol  45 Caliber Pistol  12 GA Shotgun  .357 Magnum Revolver • Various amounts of ammunition • 434 Fentanyl Pills • 101 Hallucinogenic Pills • 4 Pounds of Marijuana • $1,915.00 in U.S Currency (Waterbury Police)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.