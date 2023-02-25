Contests
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child

Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Two men are being held by Waterbury Police on $1 million dollar bonds after a search warrant led to their gun and drug arrests.

On February 17 Waterbury Police searched the locations of 551 Wilson Street and 1445 South Main Street.

Two men were identified from these searches, Yadiel Baez, 18, and Vincys Baez, 44, both residents of 551 Wilson Street.

A 9mm handgun with a high capacity magazine, various amounts of ammunition, 4,000 grams of cocaine, 381.40 grams of crack cocaine and $17, 590.00 in U.S. Currency were found by investigators, according to police.

The following items were located by investigators: • 9mm handgun w/ high capacity magazine •...
The following items were located by investigators: • 9mm handgun w/ high capacity magazine • Various amounts of ammunition • 4,000 grams of cocaine • 381.40 grams of crack cocaine • $17, 590.00 in U.S Currency - Waterbury Police

Yadiel Baez was charged with operating a drug factory, sale of ½ Oz or more of cocaine, possession with intent to sell of a hallucinogenic substance, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, negligent storage of a firearm and violation of a large capacity magazine requirement.

Vincy’s Baez was charged with operating a drug factory, sale of ½ Oz or more of cocaine, possession with intent to sell of a hallucinogenic substance, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, negligent storage of a firearm and violation of a large capacity magazine requirement.

Police say the weapons and drugs located were found in common areas of the residence where children in the home could access them.

Vincys Baez is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition.

