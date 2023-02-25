West Hartford mans body recovered after avalanche death in Washington State

LEAVENWORTH, WA (WFSB) - The body of a West Hartford man was found at Colchuck Peak in Washington State.

Seong Cho, 54, who lived in West Hartford, was killed in an avalanche last Sunday. He is a Korean National, according to police.

Today was the first day the weather allowed for helicopter crews to recover his body.

Cho was one of three climbers killed.

The other two climbers have not been found.

