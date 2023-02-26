Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

18-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 18-year woman sustained serious injuries after being struck by a truck in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Elm and York Street around 1:34 a.m. on a report that a car struck a pedestrian.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found an 18-year-old female unresponsive in the road.

She was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Police say her injuries are considered serious and life-threatening.

According to witnesses, several pedestrians ran across Elm Street while the traffic light was green to try and “beat the light”.

After the group ran across the street, the female victim stepped into the crosswalk while the light was green and may have been clipped by a Toyota Sequoia.

The victim was then struck by a Chevrolet Silverado that was driving behind the Toyota.

Both drivers stayed on scene and are cooperating with police.

New Haven’s Crash Reconstruction Team spoke with several witnesses including the group that crossed the road just before the accident.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call the New Haven Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: Cloudy & Seasonal Today... An *ALERT* As We Track Expected Plowable Snowfall Early This Week!
Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police were dispatched to West Rock Ridge State Park at...
25-year-old dead after fall at West Rock Ridge State Park
Generic snow
Slick road conditions causes headaches for Conn. drivers

Latest News

Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: Cloudy & Seasonal Today... An *ALERT* As We Track Expected Plowable Snowfall Early This Week!
Complaints of slippery roads in South Windsor
Complaints of slippery roads in South Windsor
Blumenthal expresses continued support for Ukraine at Quinnipiac University conference
Blumenthal expresses continued support for Ukraine at Quinnipiac University conference
DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police were dispatched to West Rock Ridge State Park at...
25-year-old dead after fall at West Rock Ridge State Park