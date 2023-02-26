18-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 18-year woman sustained serious injuries after being struck by a truck in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Elm and York Street around 1:34 a.m. on a report that a car struck a pedestrian.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found an 18-year-old female unresponsive in the road.

She was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Police say her injuries are considered serious and life-threatening.

According to witnesses, several pedestrians ran across Elm Street while the traffic light was green to try and “beat the light”.

After the group ran across the street, the female victim stepped into the crosswalk while the light was green and may have been clipped by a Toyota Sequoia.

The victim was then struck by a Chevrolet Silverado that was driving behind the Toyota.

Both drivers stayed on scene and are cooperating with police.

New Haven’s Crash Reconstruction Team spoke with several witnesses including the group that crossed the road just before the accident.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call the New Haven Police Department.

