Blumenthal expresses continued support for Ukraine at Quinnipiac University conference

Senator Richard Blumenthal is voicing his support for legislation aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees in Connecticut.
By Mike Cerullo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One year after Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine began, Senator Richard Blumenthal is voicing his support for legislation aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees in Connecticut.

Senator Blumenthal said the Ukrainian Adjustment Act will provide Ukrainian refugees in Connecticut with assurance, safety, and security.

The conference featured ambassadors from Romania, Hungary, and Poland.

Panelists gave updates on what is happening on the frontlines of the war.

While hundreds of refugees have settled in Connecticut, Poland has taken in millions of refugees.

The Polish Consul General to New York says, after one year, there are still many needs these refugees have.

He hopes the support doesn’t slow as the days go by.

“Some of the needs are very basic, from housing to food and very basic needs that they might potentially have and we should share basically, we should be involved, we should help those people both here and the United States of America in Poland and in Ukraine,” said Adrian Kubicki, Consul General of Poland to New York.

He says Poland is welcoming volunteers and organizations from all over the world to travel overseas and help those refugees directly.

Spreading awareness about the conflict and the needs of refugees on social media makes a big impact as well.

