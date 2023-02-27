Amazing K9 Duos: Meet K9 Penny of the Berlin Police Department

(WFSB) – This week’s Amazing K9 Duos is with the Berlin Police Department.

Berlin officer Mike Patterson and his puppy K9 partner Penny haven’t been together for too long. Penny is only eight months old and came from a shelter in Rhode Island.

Both she and officer Patterson have been learning on the fly together since they are a new pairing.

Penny is a bloodhound and is being trained in tracking and trailing people who are missing, or if the department needs help with criminal apprehension.

As for officer Patterson, he’s unsure if he’ll ever need human friends again now that he has Penny.

“That’s going to be a tough test,” said Patterson. “She’s a lot easier to deal with than most people, that’s for sure.”

