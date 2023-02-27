Contests
CCSU student dies after being found unresponsive in dorm room

Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. (file)
Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Central Connecticut State University student who was found unresponsive in a campus dorm room has died.

The student was only identified as a female.

CCSU President Zulma Toro sent a letter to the university community over the weekend.

“This is the kind of heartbreaking news I had hoped I would never have to share during my presidency,” Toro wrote. “Late [Sunday] morning, a student living in one of our residence halls was found unresponsive. CCSU police responded to the 911 call and began CPR until New Britain Emergency Services took over and transported her to the hospital. I am so very sorry to tell you that she did not make it.”

Toro said that an official cause of death has not been released.

She also reported that police were investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death.

“We have been in contact with the student’s family to offer our condolences and support,” Toro said.

Several administrative officials and the school’s residence life team were on hand Sunday to offer counseling services.

“We are meeting with and providing support to our student’s roommates, friends, and hall mates,” Toro said. “We will share additional information when it is appropriate.”

