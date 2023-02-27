Channel 3′s meteorologists to do live Q&A about Winter Storm Anthony

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Anthony is expected to bring plowable snow to the state between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.

With several inches of snow predicted, Channel 3′s meteorologist sought to answer viewer questions about the storm during a Facebook live stream around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Topics will include:

Wherever you go, get Early Warning Alerts - follow your phone’s location or add locations.

Get proximity notifications - when snow is almost to your town.

View current conditions, an hour-by-hour forecast, track the storm with our interactive radar.

Stream Channel 3′s newscasts as well as extended weather coverage.

Share weather photos with us right through the app.

Download the WFSB Weather App and the WFSB News App here.

Take a look at the latest forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.