Cities issue snow emergencies ahead of Winter Storm Anthony

By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state enacted their snow emergencies ahead of Winter Storm Anthony.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he will activate a snow parking ban for the City of Hartford, beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday. The ban will end at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We are expecting our first significant snowfall of the season this evening, and to help our DPW team clear streets safely and well, we need residents to move their cars off the streets to our Blue Light Lots, City lots, School parking lots, or other off-street parking,” Bronin said. “The snow parking ban will begin at 8 PM tonight, so please be sure to move your car as early as you can.”

Bronin encouraged residents to sign up to receive alerts from the City of Hartford’s emergency alert program at this link.

“One of the best ways to stay in touch and receive rapid information on parking bans, closures, or other emergencies is through our emergency text alert system, so please take a few moments to sign up,” Bronin said.

Take a look at the latest forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

