A crash in Naugatuck leads to a drug bust

32-year old Devon Foote was arrested Sunday afternoon for illegal possession of controlled substances.(Naugatuck police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a call on Sunday of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and Hillside Avenue.

The crash happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. when witnesses reported one of the drivers fleeing from the scene on foot.

The driver was identified as 32-year old Devon Foote from Waterbury with a reusable Target bag in hand.

Police located Foote in the area of Hillside school where he refused to stop.

There was a brief foot chase until he was eventually apprehended and placed under arrest.

The Target bag was not in Foote’s possession at the time of arrest.

They located the bag hidden in a bushy area near the collision.

The recovered bag contained 3,800 bags of heroin, 5 grams of cocaine, and 96 grams of crack cocaine.

Police also found several cell phones and a large amount of cash.

Foote was held on a $150,000 bond and was arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 27.

Due to Foote being out on parole, he was also remanded into custody by his parole officer.

