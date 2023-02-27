Contests
Vehicle fire closes portion of Route 9 north in Middletown

Traffic along Route 9 in Middletown was snarled because of a vehicle fire on Monday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Feb. 27, 2023
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Traffic along Route 9 in Middletown was snarled because of a vehicle fire on Monday morning.

The Connecticut State Police reported that part of the highway was closed as a result.

It happened in the area of exit 23 on the northbound side.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

“Please use alternate routes and plan for delays,” troopers said.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

