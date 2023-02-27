Contests
FedEx driver attacked in Manchester; package stolen

A FedEx driver was attacked by a man in his 20s on Feb. 23. A package was stolen, according to...
A FedEx driver was attacked by a man in his 20s on Feb. 23. A package was stolen, according to police in Manchester.(Manchester police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A FedEx driver reported an attack that resulted in a stolen package.

Police in Manchester said it happened at a home on Lydall Street just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.

They released surveillance photos on Monday.

When officers arrived, they said the driver reported that the suspect showed up in a vehicle, got out of its passenger side, and approached.

The FedEx employee said a scuffle ensued with the unarmed suspect. The FedEx driver ended up getting punched in the head.

Witnesses reported that the suspect grabbed a package and fled on foot.

The FedEx driver described the suspect as a man in his 20s. The vehicle’s driver sped off in the direction that the suspect ran.

Police said it was believed that the vehicle was a gray Acura sedan with a temporary registration plate.

The FedEx driver suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his driver was asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

