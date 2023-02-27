Hardware stores, towns getting ready for the snow

(WFSB) - Many towns are getting ready for Tuesday’s snow.

You need to dig the scrapers & shovels back out as Winter Storm Anthony approaches tonight.

The town of Canton also said they are prepped and ready to go!

Eyewitness News stopped by Ace Hardware to get a look at their selection. They already brought out a lot of spring materials with the milder temperatures, but they have plenty of shovels, ice melt, and snowblowers out.

Ace is fully stocked, and they’ve been more than ready since it’s been a quiet winter so far. They said they were busy all day!

“It’s been warmer than normal and drier than normal so we’ve been sitting and waiting for this event to happen and we have a lot of product and people need it for this storm,” said Andy Dylan, Manager at Ace Hardware Canton.

Eyewitness News also met up with Robert Skinner, the Chief Administrative Officer for the town of Canton.

They have spent about 56-percent of their winter budget, which he says is pretty good. In years past they may have been over the budget.

The town will have crews out plowing through the night, salting the roads and keeping them in good shape. This is a change of pace from the past couple months.

“It’s certainly been a slow season at this time last year we had gone to 18 different snow events. This year we have only called out DPW 11 times so it’s about a third less than we’ve had in previous years,” said Skinner.

