Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hardware stores, towns getting ready for the snow

Hardware stores, towns getting ready for the snow
By Lorin Richardson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Many towns are getting ready for Tuesday’s snow.

You need to dig the scrapers & shovels back out as Winter Storm Anthony approaches tonight.

The town of Canton also said they are prepped and ready to go!

Eyewitness News stopped by Ace Hardware to get a look at their selection. They already brought out a lot of spring materials with the milder temperatures, but they have plenty of shovels, ice melt, and snowblowers out.

Ace is fully stocked, and they’ve been more than ready since it’s been a quiet winter so far. They said they were busy all day!

“It’s been warmer than normal and drier than normal so we’ve been sitting and waiting for this event to happen and we have a lot of product and people need it for this storm,” said Andy Dylan, Manager at Ace Hardware Canton.

Eyewitness News also met up with Robert Skinner, the Chief Administrative Officer for the town of Canton.

They have spent about 56-percent of their winter budget, which he says is pretty good. In years past they may have been over the budget.

The town will have crews out plowing through the night, salting the roads and keeping them in good shape. This is a change of pace from the past couple months.

“It’s certainly been a slow season at this time last year we had gone to 18 different snow events. This year we have only called out DPW 11 times so it’s about a third less than we’ve had in previous years,” said Skinner.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said snow will begin falling after 7 p.m. Monday.
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony could bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of the state
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
New Haven Police Generic
Yale student sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck in New Haven
Erik Reyes-Alvarez (23 Years Old) of 925 Oronoke Rd (Unit 30A) Waterbury, CT and Edward Maglio...
Two men arrested after 400+ fentanyl pills located, 100+ hallucinogens

Latest News

How schools decide snow days
How schools decide snow days as Winter Storm Anthony approaches
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released new information into an officer-involved...
Officials identify victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield
Dr. Kyle McClaine, the Chief of Emergency Services at Backus Hospital, talks about shoveling...
INTERVIEW: Shoveling and snow blower safety
How schools decide snow days
VIDEO: How schools decide snow days