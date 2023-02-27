How schools decide snow days as Winter Storm Anthony approaches

(WFSB) - Closings for Tuesday are already coming in. That list will update all night long.

Superintendents have been busy Monday, making calls and preparing crews to manage the expected snowfall later this evening and well into tomorrow.

Believe it or not, this is the type of storm that can be managed the easiest and it’s all because of timing.

Winter Storm Anthony is the type of system that gives school superintendents a big “heads up”.

Snow and cold conditions beginning in the evening and plowing through most of Tuesday allow for school districts to make easier decisions and allow plows and crews to prepare for the weather that’s coming.

“If the forecast continues to be confident, those are the ones we can announce in advance. The ones we can’t announce are when it’s going to snow from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and then we can get our crews out so maybe we just have a delay or a full day,” said Dr. Tony Gasper, New Britain Superintendent.

The school districts have a plan of attack.

What about the parents and families at home?

It’s been a mild winter with few if any postponements. Are our kids ready to handle the pressure of a snow day? Some parents have big expectations for a day off from school.

“Keep the kids outside get em’ in the snow, they haven’t had a chance to play in the snow this year. So get em’ in the snow, get them sledding, get some snowball fights going, build some snow forts,” said Jamie Fedeli, a Cromwell Middle School parent.

Now that sounds like a full day. But it might not be the goal for all parents or students for that matter..

“I’ll be home working, as will my wife. Our daughter Emma will probably enjoy sleeping late, and if she wants to go out and play in the snow she will if not she’ll enjoy lounging around,” said Josh O’Neill, a Cromwell Middle School parent.

“If worse comes to worse I’m gonna grab my daughter and bring her to work. Because I have to go to work,” said Angie Rolla, a Cromwell Middle School parent.

A bus load of Cromwell middle schoolers had the right idea after school Monday: get up to a local ski hill for a few quick runs before the weather makes it difficult.

In the meantime, watchful superintendents around the state will keep an eye on the forecasts, just like you will to determine the proper plan of action, and just when to make the final-cut decision.

“School superintendents, we are up at 4 a.m. to check with our police and public works to see if our roads are roads are safe,” said Gasper.

