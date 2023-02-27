Contests
Informational fairs scheduled for victims of Stone Academy closures

The Office of Higher Education invited former students to informational fairs that started Monday.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When Stone Academy announced it was shutting down immediately on Feb. 15, hundreds of nursing students were left stranded with questions about their future.

The Office of Higher Education invited former students to informational fairs that started Monday. The office hoped the fairs would provide answers about the students’ future.

Monday through Wednesday March 1, an informational fair was scheduled held at 450 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford.

Students told Channel 3 that they wondered how the credits earned at Stone Academy would transfer to other institutions, and what may happen to their financial aid awards.

Most of all, the students said they seek information on how to pick up their coursework elsewhere.

The fairs will seek to connect Stone Academy students with alternative options like Lincoln Technical Institute, Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, Porter and Chester Institute, and the National Guard.

Representatives from the United States Department of Education will attend the fairs.

Officials will also look to help students get information about applying for loan discharges.

Those who wish to attend this week can register on the Connecticut Office of Higher Education website.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

