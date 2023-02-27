Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 13

By Lee Zurik
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This Week on InvestigateTV: The nation is in the midst of a constitutional crisis. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to an attorney, but there’s a public defender shortage. The problem means delayed justice for victims and prolonged jail time for the accused not convicted of crimes. In some areas, vacancies are at an all-time high. It’s leaving both defendants and victims waiting for months, sometimes even years, for justice.  Andy Pierrotti takes an in-depth look into the issue in this special episode of InvestigateTV.  WHERE TO WATCH  ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

The Sixth – Public Defender Shortage: In part 1 of the series, we focus on people accused of crimes waiting months or even years to get an attorney – leaving defendants and their families struggling to navigate. In desperation, one Wisconsin man hanged himself in jail while waiting to get an attorney. A Georgia judge has been live streaming his courtroom, showing that oftentimes there is no one to represent the accused – he likens the crisis in America to what’s happening in countries with historically unjust systems.

The Sixth – Released from Jail: In part 2, Pierrotti looks at the affect on crime victims whose cases are delayed or even dropped because the government can’t find an attorney to handle the defense. Andy speaks with a small business owner in Oregon whose dry cleaning shop was vandalized. While the police have evidence of who did this, the case was dropped after the state couldn’t provide a public defender. It’s an example of what’s happening across the country: cases dropped and/or defendants released because justice can’t be carried out swiftly enough..

The Sixth – Why They are Leaving: Defendants left without a public defender still have to navigate the legal system and when their lawyer doesn’t show up, those facing the judge are left with few options. We take you into a courtroom where everyday citizens find themselves forced into defending loved ones.

The Sixth – Search for Solutions: Lawmakers respond to our national team’s investigation on the impact of public defender shortages across the country, which uncovered hundreds of people accused of crimes with no legal representation. Andy Pierrotti breaks down new proposed federal legislation that could help, and why one Georgia legislator has lost confidence in his state’s office in charge of public defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow forecast at noon - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony could bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of the state
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
New Haven Police Generic
Yale student sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck in New Haven
Erik Reyes-Alvarez (23 Years Old) of 925 Oronoke Rd (Unit 30A) Waterbury, CT and Edward Maglio...
Two men arrested after 400+ fentanyl pills located, 100+ hallucinogens

Latest News

Mayor Sarno reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield
Officials identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Springfield
Snowplow generic
Cities issue snow emergencies ahead of Winter Storm Anthony
Winter Storm Anthony was expected to arrive the evening of Feb. 27 and run until the afternoon...
Channel 3′s meteorologists answer your questions about Winter Storm Anthony
Gov. Ned Lamont talks about Connecticut's preparations for Winter Storm Anthony.
NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont on preps for Winter Storm Anthony
snow forecast at noon - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony could bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of the state