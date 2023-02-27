Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey; more buildings collapse

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some buildings to collapse, an...
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some buildings to collapse, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some already damaged buildings to collapse, an official said. A father and daughter were reported trapped beneath the rubble of one building.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a number of buildings in the town collapsed, including a four-story building where a father and daughter were trapped. Cinar said the pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Elsewhere in Malatya, search-and-rescue teams were sifting through the rubble of another building that toppled on top of some parked cars, HaberTurk reported.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria. (KING, JAMIE SMITH, CNN)

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For Winter Storm Anthony Tonight Into Tuesday That Will Produce Plowable Snow Statewide & Travel Difficulties!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
New Haven Police Generic
Yale student sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck in New Haven
Erik Reyes-Alvarez (23 Years Old) of 925 Oronoke Rd (Unit 30A) Waterbury, CT and Edward Maglio...
Two men arrested after 400+ fentanyl pills located, 100+ hallucinogens

Latest News

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power crews work, California recovers after storms
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria.
Nurse spends 10 days helping in Turkey after devastating earthquake
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For Winter Storm Anthony Tonight Into Tuesday That Will Produce Plowable Snow Statewide & Travel Difficulties!
Towns prepare for upcoming winter storm Anthony
Connecticut preps for upcoming winter storm Anthony