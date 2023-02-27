Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Measles case linked to Kentucky revival

DOCTOR ENCOURAGES CAUTION AFTER MEASLES CASE
By Lucy Bryson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Just days after the ending of the revival at Asbury University, the state department of public health has confirmed a new case of measles that is linked to the revival.

Health officials said that the infected person attended the Asbury University revival Feb. 18. This is reported to be the third case of measles in the state of Kentucky in the last month.

“Measles is a virus. It is spread predominately by droplets in the air, and it’s very contagious,” said family practice physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

He said that this is the first case of measles he’s dealt with in years.

“I’ve been practicing for about 40 years, and in the last 35, I don’t know if I’ve seen a case of measles. Maybe I can count them on my one hand,” said Foxx.

The concern of Foxx and the rest of Jessamine County is how fast the disease can spread, and with Asbury’s revival facilitating thousands of people, the event could become a superspreader.

But Foxx said with proper vaccination, measles can be avoidable.

“If you’re exposed and are vaccinated, your risk is small. Again, pay attention to symptoms, but you’re pretty good protected if you’re vaccinated,” said Foxx.

He said that it is not typically fatal for unvaccinated individuals who do contract measles.

“Typically you get over it. With the support of care, fluid, Tylenol, and time. That’s typical. You don’t want to be one of the atypical who dies from a complication,” said Foxx.

But he advises those who contract the illness to contact healthcare professionals just in case.

Any individual experiencing symptoms of measles is advised to contact their doctor and follow CDC protocol in order to stop the spread.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow forecast at noon - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony could bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of the state
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
New Haven Police Generic
Yale student sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck in New Haven
Erik Reyes-Alvarez (23 Years Old) of 925 Oronoke Rd (Unit 30A) Waterbury, CT and Edward Maglio...
Two men arrested after 400+ fentanyl pills located, 100+ hallucinogens

Latest News

In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin speaks during the...
Ex-SC mayor taking over White House Office of Public Engagement
Snowplow generic
Cities issue snow emergencies ahead of Winter Storm Anthony
A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla catches fire twice after crashing into building
Winter Storm Anthony was expected to arrive the evening of Feb. 27 and run until the afternoon...
Channel 3′s meteorologists to do live Q&A about Winter Storm Anthony