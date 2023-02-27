Contests
More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

