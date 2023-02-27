Contests
Person struck, killed by multiple vehicles on I-91 in New Haven

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 91 south in New Haven on Sunday night.

State police have not yet identified the victim.

Troopers said the incident involved three vehicles in the area of exit 3 around 9:50 p.m.

One driver was in the right center lane just north of the exit. The two others were in the left center lane in the same area.

The male pedestrian walked in the travel lanes, state police reported.

Troopers said the first driver hit the man in the right center lane.

As a result, the pedestrian was thrown south into the left center lane where he was hit by the second and third drivers’ vehicles.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed what happened was asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.

