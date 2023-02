NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police said they are investigating an incident on Inwood Drive involving eggs.

The residents captured a photo of the suspects vehicle, an older model Ford Ranger.

The driver and occupants in the vehicle threw eggs at a home in the area.

Naugatuck police asked that anyone with information to call at (203) 729-5222.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.