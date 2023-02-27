Contests
Towns prepare for upcoming winter storm Anthony

Multiple inches of snow is expected across the state starting Monday night.
By Susan Raff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple inches of snow is expected across the state starting Monday night.

It has been a mild winter this year in Connecticut.

Some residents are fine with that while others are ready for a snow day.

“I think people have been hoping for snow. I am a teacher and I am hoping for a snow day,” said Joyce Laccavole, Wethersfield.

Joyce says so far she has only had one snow day. She is not ready to give up on winter just yet.

Saturday’s snowfall wasn’t much but it covered the roads and caused slick conditions.

In South Windsor, slippery roads caused a few problems for drivers.

The town manager in Enfield says they are fully prepared no matter what comes our way.

“We prepare the same way, no matter what we prepare and have all the trucks. Police take all the normal protections and we really just hope people understand New England weather and, even if It doesn’t look like much, they should still use slow speed and keep distance between cars,” said Ellen Zoppo Sassu, Enfield Town Manager.

Zoppo-Sassu also says Enfield has only used about 30% of their storm budget thanks to the mild winter.

“We were weathering it well, 30% right now but a big storm could still have an adverse impact on our budget,” said Ellen.

Kelvin Rogers of Vernon says more snow is fine with him.

“So what? It’s part of living in the Northeast,” said Kelvin. “Hopefully get a couple inches.”

Some do not share his enthusiasm.

“Done, done with winter 100%,” said Christopher Mullings, Hartford.

To see the full report on what to expect tomorrow night, CLICK HERE.

