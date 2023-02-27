Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said snow will begin falling after 7 p.m. Monday.
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony could bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of the state
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
New Haven Police Generic
Yale student sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck in New Haven
Erik Reyes-Alvarez (23 Years Old) of 925 Oronoke Rd (Unit 30A) Waterbury, CT and Edward Maglio...
Two men arrested after 400+ fentanyl pills located, 100+ hallucinogens

Latest News

In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
How schools decide snow days
How schools decide snow days as Winter Storm Anthony approaches
Hurricane Irma had disconnected an electrical line that powered only the facility’s air...
Judge upholds acquittal in 9 hurricane nursing home deaths
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released new information into an officer-involved...
Officials identify victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield