Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit

Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723(Massachusetts State Police)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have located a 22-month-old girl after the vehicle she was in the backseat of was stolen Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a silver 2011 Honda Pilot was stolen from South Broadway Street, Lawrence, with a female toddler still in the back seat.

Police later identified her as 22-month-old Emma Buth. She was later located after being dropped off at Lawrence Hospital.

The suspect was subsequently pursued on Route 495 and taken into custody. No other information pertaining to the suspect has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said snow will begin falling after 7 p.m. Monday.
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony ramps up tonight!
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Yadiel Baez (18 Years Old) and Vincys Baez (44 Years Old) both residents of 551 Wilson ST.
Two men arrested for operating drug factory in Waterbury, Risk of injury to child
New Haven Police Generic
Yale student sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by truck in New Haven
32-year old Devon Foote was arrested Sunday afternoon for illegal possession of controlled...
A crash in Naugatuck leads to a drug bust

Latest News

Winter Storm Anthony was expected to arrive the evening of Feb. 27 and run until the afternoon...
Channel 3′s meteorologists answer your questions about Winter Storm Anthony
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said snow will begin falling after 7 p.m. Monday.
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony ramps up tonight!
Lawmakers hear arguments for aid in dying bill
Lawmakers hear arguments for ‘aid in dying’ bill
Health experts warn of accidental marijuana ingestions
Health experts warn of accidental marijuana ingestions