Conn. snowplow contractors see relief after quiet snow season

NORWICH Conn. (WFSB) - Snowplow contractors are certainly happy the snow has started to fall across Connecticut.

It has been a slow season for many of them, like Tyler Rokowski, owner of Tyler’s Property Maintenence out of Norwich.

“(I’ve been) finding anything possible to keep money coming in,” Rokowski said.

Rokowski has spent this winter doing gutter and other property work: not plowing like normal. Not anymore. Tuesday will be an early day for Rokowski and his team. He has about 40 clients who need their property plowed.

“Next 24 hours look pretty busy, if it stops tomorrow around noontime like they’re saying we’ll be out early in the morning, all through the day and done sometime the following day,” Rokowski said.

Folks who live in Norwich are ready to see the snow start piling up.

“I’d like to see some accumulation,” Erin Houk said.

They may not just be as eager to start cleaning it up.

“There’s a lot of people calling saying ‘hey can you swing by, you got time,” Rokowski said. “We try and make it work but again you have the customers you contract and we have to fulfill those first.”

Those contracts are set at the start of the season but that isn’t stopping last-minute callers from hoping to get their driveways cleared from Winter Storm Anthony, Rokowski said.

Speaking of calls, Norwich kiddos are hoping to get a phone call tomorrow with that ‘schools out’ message.

“The kids are super excited they want to go sledding,” Houk said. “They haven’t had an opportunity to go sledding so we’re planning on doing that tomorrow.”

