Courteney Cox gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox was joined by her ‘Friends’ costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as well as longtime friend Laura Dern.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Actress Courteney Cox got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Cox was joined by her “Friends” costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Cox’s boyfriend Johnny McDaid, her 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and longtime friend Laura Dern were also there to celebrate the special moment.

Actress Courteney Cox poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
Actress Courteney Cox poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

“It feels great to be here forever, to be on Hollywood Boulevard and to be surrounded by all my friends and my family,” Cox said. “I’ve been doing this so long it’s just nice to be rewarded, you know, with such an honor.”

Cox is best known for her roles as Monica Geller on “Friends” and Gale Weathers in the “Scream” franchise.

