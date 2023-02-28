Crews busy with snow cleanup in East Hartland

EAST HARTLAND, CT (WFSB) - The highest reported snow totals right now are in East Hartland.

The people Eyewitness News talked to spent the day trying to stay ahead of the snow.

Several people were out shoveling as soon as we got into town.

The town clerk was still able to make it into the office this morning.

She said road crews have been busy.

We’ve seen the plows drive by us multiple times.

The roads have been drivable from what we’ve seen.

As for driveway cleanup, one man said he’s gone out several times to keep it manageable.

“I was ready for it. I went out about 9 last night, and it had started. I was up about 7 cleaning my back porch to let my dog out. Well, I shovel that off. We’ve been lucky so far, but we were due,” said Peter Baril of East Hartland.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.