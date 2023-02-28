Contests
Four UConn students injured in sledding collisions

University of Connecticut (UConn) generic
(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Four UConn students were injured following multiple sledding accidents on Tuesday.

UConn emergency personnel were called to Horsebarn Hill just before 5:00 p.m. on a report of two students that two students collided while sledding.

While responding to that incident, emergency personnel were notified of a second collision where two other students were injured.

According to a UConn spokesperson, the student’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, and consisted mostly of head, back, and leg pain and injuries.

Three students were transported by ambulance to Windham Hospital, and one was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Personnel from the UConn Fire Department, Ashford Fire Department were at the scene. In addition ambulances were provided by Mansfield, Coventry, Windham, and Willington.

