Health experts warn of accidental marijuana ingestions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - These days, legally buying weed is easier than ever but health experts warn that they’ve also seen a troubling trend.

The number of children accidentally ingesting marijuana skyrocketed, and Connecticut is not immune to the growing problem.

Taking care of kids is not always as easy as one may think, and moms like Kaitlyn Piombino from Newington knows the truth.

“Being a parent has many curve balls, and there’s a lot to do but keeping them safe is the priority,” Piombino.

Today, the new curve ball that Connecticut parents need to prepare for is accidental marijuana ingestion.

It was an issue local mom Katrina Earl knew all too well as a pediatric critical care nurse at Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

“Especially with young kids, they just see the gummies as candy,” Earl said.

Dr. John Brancato, the head of Emergency Medicine, at Connecticut Children’s said visits to his E.R. for accidental marijuana ingestion by kids began increasing when Massachusetts legalized recreational pot sales in 2018.

“Over the past several years, we’ve had quite a few kids come in various degrees of intoxication,” Brancato said.

Since 2020, the Connecticut Poison Control center reports there have been nearly 200 cases of edible marijuana ingestion by kids.

Experts warn the uptick in cases will likely get worse now that Connecticut legalized selling recreational pot.

Doctors said most cases of accidental marijuana ingestion stem from edibles particularly products that look like candy.

“The biggest concern has to do with the potential for other injuries,” Brancato said.

According to a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, the number of cases of accidental marijuana consumption by kids jumped more nearly 14 hundred percent between 2017 and 2021.

“Just because something is legal that doesn’t mean it’s safe,” Brancato said.

Dr. Brancato said the most important thing every parent must do was make sure any marijuana is placed in a secure location.

He also said that parents should discuss the issue with other parents especially before your kids sleep over or even just visit their friend’s home.

“We want people to be aware of the danger of the risks and to be communicating so parents of kids who are friends are on the same page,” Brancato said.

Parent said they’re ready for those conversations even if a bit awkward because it can help protect kids as we as deal with this new curve ball.

