It’s all smiles on the slopes during Winter Storm Anthony

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - No one was more excited about Winter Storm Anthony than the ski areas in Connecticut.

There was a Collective sigh of relief early this morning when operators realized Mother Nature late winter gift.

Everyone was smiles today in Middlefield at Powder Ridge especially the skiers and snowboarders that had been waiting all season.

Jacob Lamartine from Higganum. My friends and I are going are going to try and backflip with all this new snow; it’s very exciting for us that we got all this snow.”

“On Friday, we heard there was going to be a big snowstorm, and we have a big ski group, so we said let’s go to Powder Ridge,” Maddie Staib from Middletown said. “It’s been really warm out, so we were like alright let’s go skiing.”

Even though some are not looking forward to shoveling their driveways, there’s a lot of good to come out of this snow day.

Management here said this snow would last for at least two weeks.

That will help make up for the January and February deficits.

Along with good business, there’s also a lot of good fun on the slopes.

Snow day skiing for Winter Storm Anthony

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.