Lawmakers hear arguments for ‘aid in dying’ bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Lawmakers heard emotional stories from supporters and those who oppose the aid-in-dying bill on Monday.

The legislation has come up several times, and there is passion on both sides of the issue.

Joy Cipollo, who supports the bill, was at the capitol appealing to lawmakers on Monday.

She lost her partner and best friend, Kim Hoffman. Hoffman suffered for years with ovarian cancer.

When it was terminal, she wanted to end her life.

“She was always an active person, full of life and to suffer the way she did was just horrible,” says Cipollo.

75 percent of Connecticut voters support medical aid in dying regardless of age, race, or political affiliation.

The state medical society which has been against it has softened its position.

Connecticut’s bill would allow those who have terminal illnesses with six months to live the choice to use medically prescribed medication. The bill would also require them to administer it themselves.

Some, like Paula Panserella, worry it will be misused.

“Legitimizing medical aid in dying imperils people who are considered less than because of illness, because of their age,” Panserella.

The bill must pas the public health committee to move forward. It passed last year but that’s as far as the bill got.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.