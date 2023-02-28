Litchfield County sees several inches of snow from Winter Storm Anthony

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Schools were canceled and plow trucks were out in full force on Tuesday.

Winter Storm Anthony left several inches of show in Litchfield County overnight.

Torrington’s Department of Public Works told Channel 3 that it had 19 plows out on the roads in its city.

“We currently have all our plow trucks out clearing 360 lane miles of city streets and two parks plows clearing sidewalks and parking lots,” said Timothy Cote, Torrington DPW. “Roads are still very slippery and people should use caution and stay home if possible.”

Cote said crews started clearing streets at 9 p.m. on Monday.

“[They] will continue until roads are safe,” Cote said.

School closings have been posted. The complete list can be found here.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Take a look at the Early Warning Weather forecast from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Download Channel 3′s Weather App and News App here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.