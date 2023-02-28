Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Litchfield County sees several inches of snow from Winter Storm Anthony

By Olivia Schueller and Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Schools were canceled and plow trucks were out in full force on Tuesday.

Winter Storm Anthony left several inches of show in Litchfield County overnight.

Torrington’s Department of Public Works told Channel 3 that it had 19 plows out on the roads in its city.

“We currently have all our plow trucks out clearing 360 lane miles of city streets and two parks plows clearing sidewalks and parking lots,” said Timothy Cote, Torrington DPW. “Roads are still very slippery and people should use caution and stay home if possible.”

Cote said crews started clearing streets at 9 p.m. on Monday.

“[They] will continue until roads are safe,” Cote said.

School closings have been posted. The complete list can be found here.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Take a look at the Early Warning Weather forecast from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Download Channel 3′s Weather App and News App here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Anthony Tuesday morning
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony is creating treacherous travel across CT...
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
32-year old Devon Foote was arrested Sunday afternoon for illegal possession of controlled...
A crash in Naugatuck leads to a drug bust
The Connecticut Department of Transportation on Feb. 27 prepared its fleet of plows for Winter...
State DOT checks equipment, loads up salt ahead of Winter Storm Anthony
Winter Storm Anthony was expected to arrive the evening of Feb. 27 and run until the afternoon...
Channel 3′s meteorologists answer your questions about Winter Storm Anthony

Latest News

New Haven road conditions - WFSB
Shoreline sees all snow Tuesday morning
New Haven road conditions - WFSB
VIDEO: Shorelines may see mixed precipitation later Tuesday
tracking snow in Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Snow emergency continues in Hartford
measuring snow in Tolland - WFSB
VIDEO: Measuring the snow in Tolland
Winter Storm Anthony in Torrington
VIDEO: Snow plows out in full force in Torrington