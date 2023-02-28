Contests
Making memories in the snow

Check out all the fun happening at Elizabeth Park in Hartford.
By Dylan Fearon and Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There were families at Elizabeth Park in Hartford having fun in the snow along with Channel 3′s Dylan Fearon.

Theodore Sager from Hartford said, “I really wanted a snow day because there’s been no snow this year.”

The kids practiced their snowball throwing skills by pelting a few at Fearon.

Christian Sager from Hartford said, “we bought the kids sleds for Christmas, and they’ve been staring at them since Christmas morning; everyone’s excited to be out.”

Schools are closed, so parents get to spend time with their kids sledding down hills, building snowmen, and making memories.

Emma Ritter,7, said, “I’m having fun except the last time I sled here I almost broke my foot. I crashed into a tree. I’m the queen of injuries.”

After a mild winter, this snow day was much needed to get that true New England winter.

