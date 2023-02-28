Shoreline sees all snow Tuesday morning
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Anthony brought all snow to New Haven on Tuesday morning.
It could potentially change to a little mixed precipitation later in the morning.
New Haven said its plow drivers were out at 8 p.m. on Monday to pretreat the roads.
Another crew came in at midnight on Tuesday to start plowing. Additional crews backed them up at 3 a.m.
They’re handling 220 miles of roadway in the Elm City.
A parking ban for New Haven remained in effect on Tuesday.
