Shoreline sees all snow Tuesday morning

By Matt McFarland and Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Anthony brought all snow to New Haven on Tuesday morning.

It could potentially change to a little mixed precipitation later in the morning.

New Haven said its plow drivers were out at 8 p.m. on Monday to pretreat the roads.

Another crew came in at midnight on Tuesday to start plowing. Additional crews backed them up at 3 a.m.

They’re handling 220 miles of roadway in the Elm City.

A parking ban for New Haven remained in effect on Tuesday.

School closings have been posted. The complete list can be found here.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Take a look at the Early Warning Weather forecast from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Download Channel 3′s Weather App and News App here.

