Shoreline sees all snow Tuesday morning

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Anthony brought all snow to New Haven on Tuesday morning.

It could potentially change to a little mixed precipitation later in the morning.

New Haven said its plow drivers were out at 8 p.m. on Monday to pretreat the roads.

Another crew came in at midnight on Tuesday to start plowing. Additional crews backed them up at 3 a.m.

They’re handling 220 miles of roadway in the Elm City.

A parking ban for New Haven remained in effect on Tuesday.

