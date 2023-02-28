Slippery conditions reported in northeastern Connecticut

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Anthony deposited several inches of snow across the state and made travel hazardous.

Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker was out and about in northeastern Connecticut on Tuesday morning, where several inches of snow accumulated during the overnight hours.

It reported slick, snow-covered conditions on Route 195 in Tolland.

Highway on and off ramps were slippery as well.

State police reported a few crashes in the region.

