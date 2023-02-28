Snow emergency continues in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow from Winter Storm Anthony coated roads in Connecticut’s capital city by Tuesday morning.

A parking ban remained in effect for Hartford through noon as part of the city’s snow emergency declaration.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin activated the snow parking ban for the City of Hartford at 8 p.m. on Monday.

“We [were] expecting our first significant snowfall of the season [Monday] evening, and to help our [Department of Public Works] team clear streets safely and well, we need residents to move their cars off the streets to our blue light Lots, city lots, school parking lots, or other off-street parking,” Bronin said.

“One of the best ways to stay in touch and receive rapid information on parking bans, closures, or other emergencies is through our emergency text alert system, so please take a few moments to sign up,” Bronin said.

