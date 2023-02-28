Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Snow emergency continues in Hartford

By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow from Winter Storm Anthony coated roads in Connecticut’s capital city by Tuesday morning.

A parking ban remained in effect for Hartford through noon as part of the city’s snow emergency declaration.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin activated the snow parking ban for the City of Hartford at 8 p.m. on Monday.

“We [were] expecting our first significant snowfall of the season [Monday] evening, and to help our [Department of Public Works] team clear streets safely and well, we need residents to move their cars off the streets to our blue light Lots, city lots, school parking lots, or other off-street parking,” Bronin said.

Bronin encouraged residents to sign up to receive alerts from the City of Hartford’s emergency alert program at this link.

“One of the best ways to stay in touch and receive rapid information on parking bans, closures, or other emergencies is through our emergency text alert system, so please take a few moments to sign up,” Bronin said.

School closings have been posted. The complete list can be found here.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Take a look at the Early Warning Weather forecast from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Download Channel 3′s Weather App and News App here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Anthony Tuesday morning
Technical Discussion: Winter Storm Anthony is creating treacherous travel across CT...
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
32-year old Devon Foote was arrested Sunday afternoon for illegal possession of controlled...
A crash in Naugatuck leads to a drug bust
The Connecticut Department of Transportation on Feb. 27 prepared its fleet of plows for Winter...
State DOT checks equipment, loads up salt ahead of Winter Storm Anthony
Winter Storm Anthony was expected to arrive the evening of Feb. 27 and run until the afternoon...
Channel 3′s meteorologists answer your questions about Winter Storm Anthony

Latest News

New Haven road conditions - WFSB
Shoreline sees all snow Tuesday morning
New Haven road conditions - WFSB
VIDEO: Shorelines may see mixed precipitation later Tuesday
tracking snow in Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Snow emergency continues in Hartford
measuring snow in Tolland - WFSB
VIDEO: Measuring the snow in Tolland
Winter Storm Anthony in Torrington
VIDEO: Snow plows out in full force in Torrington