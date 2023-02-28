Contests
Special elections held to fill 3 vacancies

By Ayah Galal and Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Special elections are being held to fill three vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Those vacant seats are in Middletown, Stamford, and some of Hartford and West Hartford.

The special election in Middletown comes following the tragic passing of Representative Quentin Williams also known as “Q.”

He was killed by a wrong way driver at the beginning of the year.

The two candidates vying for the vacant seat in Middletown are Democrat Kai Juanna Belton and Republican Deborah Kleckowski.

Eyewitness News spoke with voters at the polls today about the importance of casting their ballot.

Ellen Seltzer from Middletown said, “It’s my right. If I don’t do it, maybe the next person won’t do it, and we need to do it. That’s how we see change.”

Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight.

Follow Channel 3 and watch tonight for the latest updates.

