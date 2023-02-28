State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) seized 99 sheep and one goose from a farm in Beacon Falls.

State officials said the department executed a search and seizure warrant on February 24 for animals on the farm.

The farm is at 392 Lopus Road in Beacon Falls, according to court paperwork.

“The sheep, including 65 adults and 34 lambs, will be evaluated and treated by state licensed veterinarians and remain in DoAg’s custody and care until the case is adjudicated in the court system,” said CT DoAg said.

The investigation began following a citizen complaint the department received on February 22.

According to the state, the complaint revealed several concerns, like poor living conditions, excess growth of wool which caused skin conditions and bald patches, and “lameness due to overgrown hooves.”

Staff from the department’s animal control unit and regulatory services then met with the owner of the animals on February 23.

“At that time, one ewe and her lamb were removed with permission of the owner and brought to a veterinarian to receive critical treatment for survival,” the state said. “Following treatment, the lamb and ewe were transported to the rescue barn in Niantic.”

After the animals were seized, they were transported to CT DoAg’s rescue and rehabilitation facility in Niantic, the state said.

“The Woodbridge Regional Animal Control received 15 cats that were voluntarily surrendered,” state officials said.

Woodbridge, Southbury, Oxford, North Haven, and East Haven Animal Control helped the department.

“Resources and support for animal owners facing hardship is available through the Department of Agriculture at 860-713-2500,” said the state.

