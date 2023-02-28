Contests
Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school

By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters in Arizona are evaluating nearly a dozen children who reported feeling ill after coming into contact with pesticides at a Phoenix elementary school.

KPHO reports that fire crews responded to Midtown Primary School, about 15 minutes north of downtown Phoenix, for multiple children not feeling well Tuesday morning.

Crews said 10 students were checked when they arrived at the school.

Currently, no one has been transported to the hospital with crews treating students at the school.

According to investigators, a pesticide company was working next door when weed killer was accidentally sprayed close to playground woodchips.

Additional units, including hazmat crews, were also called to the school.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

