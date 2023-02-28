Who wants to build a snowman? Gov. tweets out contest

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor wants to see the state’s creativity when it comes to snowmen.

Gov. Ned Lamont posted to Twitter that he wanted to see people’s snowman-making skills on Tuesday.

Who wants to build a snow man?!



☃️ Get out and enjoy the fresh snow by building a snowman and sharing picture in this thread.



☃️Entry with the most twitter “likes” will be the winner People’s Choice Winner for our Snowman building contest.



☃️Voting will end by 7pm. pic.twitter.com/tEA36yZo5R — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 28, 2023

Lamont said the entry with the most Twitter “likes” would be the “People’s Choice Winner” for the snowman building contest.

He said voting ends at 7 p.m.

Channel 3 took a crack at it:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.