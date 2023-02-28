Who wants to build a snowman? Gov. tweets out contest
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor wants to see the state’s creativity when it comes to snowmen.
Gov. Ned Lamont posted to Twitter that he wanted to see people’s snowman-making skills on Tuesday.
Lamont said the entry with the most Twitter “likes” would be the “People’s Choice Winner” for the snowman building contest.
He said voting ends at 7 p.m.
Channel 3 took a crack at it:
