Who wants to build a snowman? Gov. tweets out contest

Gov. Ned Lamont wants your snowman photos. Channel 3 built its own.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor wants to see the state’s creativity when it comes to snowmen.

Gov. Ned Lamont posted to Twitter that he wanted to see people’s snowman-making skills on Tuesday.

Lamont said the entry with the most Twitter “likes” would be the “People’s Choice Winner” for the snowman building contest.

He said voting ends at 7 p.m.

Channel 3 took a crack at it:

