#14 UConn men play final home game of the season

By Nkwa Asonye
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The UConn men are playing their last game at the XL Center this season on Wednesday night.

You could call it a successful year for the UConn men.

They’re ranked 14th in the country and are projected to be a top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After an undefeated start to the year, the Huskies ran into trouble once Big East play started in January. But they bounced back in February, going 5-1.

Conference play helped the Huskies get tougher for what they hope is a long run in March.

UConn also mourns the passing of former men’s coach Fred Shabel who passed away Tuesday morning.

Shabel led UConn to 3 NCAA Tournament berths in the 60s. He was 90 years old.

