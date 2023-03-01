3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were reported missing out of Enfield, police said on Wednesday.

The Enfield Police Department said it sought the public’s help to find 33-year-old Ashley Knight, 42-year-old Mark Spring and 33-year-old Shannon Wright.

Police said they were all missing from their home in Enfield.

Knight, Spring, and Wright were all last heard from about 3 weeks ago.

Police said their whereabouts were unknown. No other details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911.

