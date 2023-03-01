Burglar steals weapons, other items from home in Bozrah

BOZRAH, CT (WFSB) - A man got into a home in Bozrah and stole weapons and other items, according to state police.

Troopers posted surveillance photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

A man entered a home on Fitchville Road in Bozrah on Feb. 13 and stole weapons and other items, according to state police. (Connecticut State Police)

They said the burglary happened at a home on Fitchville Road around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

In the photos, the suspect wore a dark-colored winter hat and a facemask. He also had a light-colored long sleeve shirt and what appeared to be blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity was urged to contact Trooper Melissa Bilgen by email at Melissa.Bilgen@ct.gov or by calling Troop K at 860-465-5400. All tips can remain anonymous.

