Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased some tickets at the store.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Two co-workers in Kentucky are splitting a big $50,000 win after buying lottery scratch-off tickets during their break.

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased some tickets at the store, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

At first, the two won $100 off of a $30 ticket and then decided to go big on a $50 500X ticket.

First, they uncovered a $500 win under the first spot.

“We were excited about the first win,” the co-workers said in a release. “We even did a little fist bump.”

The wins kept coming as the two uncovered prizes under every location. At the end, the two totaled their winnings to $50,000.

The two claimed their ticket one day later, which was also Mitchell’s birthday. After taxes, the two went home with $17,875 each.

“I’ll never forget it,” Mitchell said. “Definitely a birthday to remember.”

Mitchell told lottery officials he plans to get a car and find housing while Trice said she’s putting her earnings toward rent and savings.

The Kentucky Lottery said ValuMarket will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday storm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A couple of mild days before more precip to end the work week!
A Channel 3 viewer measures snow from Winter Storm Anthony on Feb. 28.
Here are the Winter Storm Anthony snowfall totals so far
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
University of Connecticut (UConn) generic
Four UConn students hospitalized following sledding collisions
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls

Latest News

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Mar. 1.
Technical Discussion: A couple of mild days before more precip to end the work week!
Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks urged the government and businesses to help ease the pain of insulin...
Eli Lilly CEO urges others to take steps on insulin affordability
FILE - Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the...
Former UGA defensive lineman charged in connection to fatal crash