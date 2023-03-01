Coalition announces bill to address the use of SROs in local schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A local coalition is looking to push a bill that would potentially eliminate school resource officers from inside the walls of Connecticut schools.

The Community First Coalition is holding a presser on Wednesday to discuss the education system.

Representatives from the coalition claim there is little data to support continuing the use of school resource officers.

The Community First Coalition says Connecticut Voices for Children found no evidence that SROs make schools safer, and schools with SROs have increased arrests and expulsions compared to schools without them.

Some parents, teachers, and police may think differently about the controversial bill.

The Coalition says today’s discussion emphasizes “community, learning, and care.” It’s part of the Community First Coalition’s, “Not Cops Campaign.”

Sen. Gary Winfield of New Haven will be present in support of the proposed bill.

The event will be held today at 11:30 A.M. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

