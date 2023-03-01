Crews prepare for potential refreezing, icy roads following snowstorm

(WFSB) - Wednesday’s morning commute could prove to be a tricky one as Winter Storm Anthony moves out.

Public works crews across the state are worried about the potential for refreezing and icy roads.

In Colchester, crews spent 24 hours ridding the roads of Winter Storm Anthony.

On Wednesday, they’ll be back at 4:00 a.m. to start pre-treating again.

“Temperatures are going to drop so we’re really concerned about later, about 2, 3 o’clock in the morning temperatures dropping down into the 20s which is not good so then you get your ice,” Colchester Public Works Supervisor Tim Angell said.

Plow drivers were out from 6:00p.m. Monday to 6:00p.m. Tuesday pre-treating and plowing in Colchester.

“No more plowing from this point on, just salt down, right down the center of the road,” Angell said.

Jim Goselin is one of those many plow drivers.

“I’ve been up since 6:00 last night,” Goselin said. “The bottom line is to keep everyone safe.”

Stephen Jacobs is from Colchester and ventured out onto the roads after the bulk of the storm had left the state and crews had had a chance to clean up.

“It was fine, the roads were good, they were okay,” Jacobs said.

As he heads to work Wednesday morning, he’s worried about the potential for a slick commute.

“(I’ll) stay a lot farther behind cars than normal,” Jacobs said.

Goselin has some advice for anyone heading out in a storm.

“Be careful, be slow, stay off the road,” Goselin said. “If you don’t got to be on the road, don’t, just stay at home!”

