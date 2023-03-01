Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crews prepare for potential refreezing, icy roads following snowstorm

https://news.wsu.edu/news/2017/12/19/weathercatch-black-ice-mystery-how-it-formed-when-roads-look...
Ice.(Washington State University)
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Wednesday’s morning commute could prove to be a tricky one as Winter Storm Anthony moves out.

Public works crews across the state are worried about the potential for refreezing and icy roads.

In Colchester, crews spent 24 hours ridding the roads of Winter Storm Anthony.

On Wednesday, they’ll be back at 4:00 a.m. to start pre-treating again.

“Temperatures are going to drop so we’re really concerned about later, about 2, 3 o’clock in the morning temperatures dropping down into the 20s which is not good so then you get your ice,” Colchester Public Works Supervisor Tim Angell said.

Plow drivers were out from 6:00p.m. Monday to 6:00p.m. Tuesday pre-treating and plowing in Colchester.

“No more plowing from this point on, just salt down, right down the center of the road,” Angell said.

Jim Goselin is one of those many plow drivers.

“I’ve been up since 6:00 last night,” Goselin said. “The bottom line is to keep everyone safe.”

Stephen Jacobs is from Colchester and ventured out onto the roads after the bulk of the storm had left the state and crews had had a chance to clean up.

“It was fine, the roads were good, they were okay,” Jacobs said.

As he heads to work Wednesday morning, he’s worried about the potential for a slick commute.

“(I’ll) stay a lot farther behind cars than normal,” Jacobs said.

Goselin has some advice for anyone heading out in a storm.

“Be careful, be slow, stay off the road,” Goselin said. “If you don’t got to be on the road, don’t, just stay at home!”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Winter Storm Anthony is winding down, and there is a chance...
Technical Discussion: Areas of black ice are possible tonight...
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
32-year old Devon Foote was arrested Sunday afternoon for illegal possession of controlled...
A crash in Naugatuck leads to a drug bust
Winter Storm Anthony was expected to arrive the evening of Feb. 27 and run until the afternoon...
Channel 3′s meteorologists answer your questions about Winter Storm Anthony
A Channel 3 viewer measures snow from Winter Storm Anthony on Feb. 28.
Here are the Winter Storm Anthony snowfall totals so far

Latest News

High schoolers help people who are snowed in
High schoolers help out Southington residents who were snowed in
Legalized marijuana raising issues in the workplace
Increasing concerns about marijuana in the workplace
High schoolers help people who are snowed in
VIDEO: High schoolers help people who are snowed in
University of Connecticut (UConn) generic
Four UConn students injured in sledding collisions