Educators, lawmakers push for financial literacy for high school graduates

The pandemic has been hard on many people financially.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Educators and state leaders are pushing to make financial literacy a graduation requirement for high school students.

The curriculum will start with learning how to budget, creating a spending plan, balancing needs vs. wants, understanding credit, and looking for the best places to save.

Educators like Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli from Lewis S. Mills High School says it is essential knowledge.

“If we don’t learn how to budget you can’t live within your means, you won’t save for your retirement, you won’t know you have to save, and will you have enough to pay your bills? Maybe,” says Barbara.

Former NFL player and Connecticut native Joran Reed spoke in support of the bill.

“I believe through education we can start to make changes and start to give hope to the hopeless and give young men and women a practical way to help their parents and their families,” says Reed.

The bill has bipartisan support.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

