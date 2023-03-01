Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport; man arrested

Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.(USDC for Eastern District of Pennsylvania)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said.

Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege that the material was found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

After an alert during security screening, the bag was examined and found hidden in the lining was a “circular compound” about three inches in diameter encased in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap.

An FBI bomb technician X-rayed the compound and concluded that it contained a granular powder consistent with a “commercial grade firework” and “suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks.”

Attached to it was a “quick fuse” similar to a candle wick — apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound — as well as a “hobby fuse” that burns more slowly and appeared to have been added after the manufacture, authorities said.

Authorities said they concluded that both the black powder and flash powder “are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers,” according to the criminal complaint.

The baggage also contained “a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” authorities said.

GFCI outlets are a type of circuit breaker.

Authorities said Muffley was paged over the airport’s public address system and shortly thereafter he was seen leaving the airport. He was traced to a Lansford address where he was arrested by the FBI late Monday night.

Officials said he remains in custody pending a probable cause hearing and detention hearing Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Allentown, with Muffley attending via videoconference. A message was left Wednesday for Muffley’s federal public defender, Timothy Wright.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking snow and sleet that is expected at the end of the...
Technical Discussion: A couple of mild days before more precip to end the work week!
Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
A Channel 3 viewer measures snow from Winter Storm Anthony on Feb. 28.
Here are the Winter Storm Anthony snowfall totals so far
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
University of Connecticut (UConn) generic
Four UConn students hospitalized following sledding collisions

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
COVID SNAP benefits to end this month
Low-income families prepare as extra pandemic SNAP benefits end
TikTok adds screen limit for minors
TikTok to add time limit for users under 18
St. Bernard alumni push to buy school
Group of St. Bernard alumni push to buy school