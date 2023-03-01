Firefly Hollow Brewing in Bristol closes until further notice

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Firefly Hollow Brewing Co. in Bristol has closed until further notice.

“It’s a sad day for me to share this news,” the brewery posted to social media on Wednesday. “We hope to be back at some point, but we’re closing as we formulate a plan forward.”

The former ball bearing factory turned brewery is located on Center Street in Bristol.

The brewery said it was grateful to those who made it possible over the years.

“We built more than just a brewery, and I’ve been honored to share in that,” it wrote. “To all of the fantastic musicians, bartenders, brewers, food vendors, staff, retailers, restaurants and guests who have supported us over the years - you have a very sincere thank you from the team and I.”

The brewery did not post a reason for the closure.

